New Delhi: In what could be said a positive trend, several districts have been declared corona-free in the past few weeks. How does a district can be called corona-free? When there is not even a single case for 14 days, it is safe to declare the district as corona-free because 14 days is believed as the incubation period of the virus. If no new case is reported in 14 days, then this implies that no new person got infected. Also Read - Fight Against COVID-19 is Biggest Invisible War, All Govt Agencies Working in Coordination: Rajnath

Around 47 districts from 23 states have reported no cases of Covid-19 in the last 14 days, the health ministry has said. Besides, 22 new districts from 12 states — which had earlier reported some districts with not even a single case for 14 days — have joined the list by not reporting any cases in 14 days led by Covid-19 containment efforts.

For example, Mahe in Puducherry, Kodagu in Karnataka, have not registered any new case in the last 28 days.

Uttar Pradesh has recently declared Pilibhit, Maharajganj and Hathras as corona-free. In Pilibhit, the first case was reported on March 22 when a 73-year-old tested positive. It was an imported case as the patient returned from Saudi Arabia. Later, the patient’s son also contracted the disease from her. Both have been cured.

In Maharajganj district, there were six positive cases which have been cured. All 36 people who came into contact with them tested negative.

In Hathras, four people who attended the Markaz congregation in Delhi had tested positive for Covid-19. They were cured.