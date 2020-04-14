New Delhi: While the entire nation is struggling to control the spread of Covid-19, seems like social distancing measures and strict implementation of lockdown has paid off, at least in some places. Also Read - Coronavirus Contained? No COVID-19 Case in 25 Districts in Past Two Weeks, Says Health Ministry

In a development bound to bring up some hope, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday that twenty-five districts across 15 States which had detected coronavirus infections earlier, have contained the spread and reported no new cases in 14 days.

Attributing the success to effective containment strategies of the administration, Joint secretary in the Ministry of Health, Lav Aggarwal, said,” The implementation of the action plan has started yielding appreciable results in 25 districts across 15 states which reported cases earlier. These districts have no case reported since the last 14 days and constant vigil is being maintained to ensure that no new cases occur in the future.”

Here are the districts that have managed to control the spread:

Aizawl West-Mizoram

Bhadradari Kothagudem- Telangana

Davangiri, Tumakuru, Kodagu, and Udupi- Karnataka

Gondia-Maharashtra

Mahe- Puducherry

Panipat, Rohtak, and Sirsa- Haryana

Pratapgarh- Rajasthan

Patna, Nalanda, and Munger- Bihar

Pauri Garhwal-Uttarakhand

Raj Nand Gaon, Durg and Bilaspur -Chhattisgarh

Rajouri- Jammu and Kashmir

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar- Punjab

Southern Goa

Wayanad and Kottayam- Kerala

West Imphal-Manipur

Ever since the lockdown, the government and organisations across India have been stressing its importance and urging citizens to observe social distancing to break the chain.

Recently, The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare shared its predictions where it said that if India had not implemented either containment or nationwide lockdown – the country would have seen a case growth by 41% and there would have been 8.2 lakh positive cases by April 15.