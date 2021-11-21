New Delhi: The Union government on Saturday announced ‘Swachh Survekshan 2021’ to India’s cleanest cities. President Ram Nath Kovind conferred honour to the cities on Saturday at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MOHUA) organised the ‘Swachh Amrit Mahotsav’ event to felicitate the cities.Also Read - Swachh Survekshan 2021: Indore Awarded India's Cleanest City Title For 5th Time, Surat Gets 2nd Spot
Indore was adjudged India’s cleanest city for the fifth time in a row in the Central government’s annual cleanliness awards while Chhattisgarh retained the first position in the state category. The second and third positions in the ‘cleanest city’ category of the ‘Swachh Survekshan Awards, 2021’ were secured by Surat and Vijayawada, respectively. Varanasi, represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha, has been adjudged the “cleanest Ganga town” while Bihar’s Munger and Patna have been ranked second and third in the category. Also Read - 7 Outlets in Indore’s Sarafa Bazar Sealed After 15 Staffers Miss COVID Vaccine Second Dose
Here are the list of top 10 cleanest cities:
Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Shut For 6 Days From Today | Complete List Here
- Indore: Indore has been declared India’s cleanest city for the fifth time in a row in the Central government’s annual cleanliness awards.
- Surat: Surat retained the second position in the Swachh Survekshan 2021, the Central government’s annual cleanliness survey to promote sanitation in urban centres under the Swachh Bharat Mission.
- Vijayawada: Vijayawada has been ranked as the third cleanest city in the country in the Swachh Survekashan 2021. The city jumped from sixth place in 2020 to third place this year in the cities with more than 10 lakh population category.
- Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai has been adjudged India’s fourth cleanest city by the Union government in the central government’s annual cleanliness survey – Swachh Survekshan 2021. After ranking third last year, the civic administration had decided to achieve first rank this year.
- Pune: In a huge improvement over its 15th rank last year, Pune secured fifth position among the cities with more than 10 lakh population in the Union government’s cleanliness survey this year.
- Raipur: For the third consecutive year, Chhattisgarh has been adjudged the cleanest state in the country by the Union ministry for housing and urban affairs.
- Bhopal: In cleanest cities with a population of over 10 lakh list, two cities from Madhya Pradesh- Bhopal and Indore have secured place in top 10. Out of 6000, Bhopal received 4783.53 points securing seventh position in cleanest city category. Bhopal was ranked as second cleanest city in the country in 2017 and 2018, but slipped to rank 19 in 2019.
- Vadodara: With the participation of 4,320 cities, the MOHUA said that the 6th edition of Swachh Survekshan has become the world’s largest urban cleanliness survey.
- Visakhapatnam: Two major cities in Andhra Pradesh–Vijayawada and Greater Visakhapatnam — made it to the top 10 list of cleanest Indian cities with a population of more than 10 lakh in the sixth edition of ‘Swachh Survekshan, 2021’, a nationwide annual cleanliness survey.
- Ahmedabad: In the category of cantonment boards, Ahmedabad was ranked the cleanest city, followed by Meerut and Delhi. Surat has bagged the first award in the district ranking category while Indore and New Delhi have secured second and third position, respectively.