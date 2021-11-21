New Delhi: The Union government on Saturday announced ‘Swachh Survekshan 2021’ to India’s cleanest cities. President Ram Nath Kovind conferred honour to the cities on Saturday at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MOHUA) organised the ‘Swachh Amrit Mahotsav’ event to felicitate the cities.Also Read - Swachh Survekshan 2021: Indore Awarded India's Cleanest City Title For 5th Time, Surat Gets 2nd Spot

Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row in the Central government's annual cleanliness awards while Chhattisgarh retained the first position in the state category. The second and third positions in the 'cleanest city' category of the 'Swachh Survekshan Awards, 2021' were secured by Surat and Vijayawada, respectively. Varanasi, represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha, has been adjudged the "cleanest Ganga town" while Bihar's Munger and Patna have been ranked second and third in the category.

Here are the list of top 10 cleanest cities: