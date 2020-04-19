New Delhi: At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world, two Indian states– Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh have managed to free themselves from the deadly virus. In Arunachal Pradesh, the lone COVID-19 patient tested negative for the second time, thus making the state free from any coronavirus case. Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a tweet stated that “the first positive COVID -19 case of Arunachal Pradesh has tested negative (twice) after conducting 3rd and 4th test consecutively. The number of positive case in state is now zero.” Also Read - BCCI Set to Incur Massive Financial Losses After Failure to Insure IPL 2020 on Time

The man from Medo village in Lohit district had tested positive on April 1 and 7 last after two tests conducted with decrease in viral load. His third test was done on April 14 and it came negative. The patient is as of now asymptomatic and is reported to be without any physical discomfort.





Similarly in Manipur, a 65-year-old patient, who was undergoing treatment at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) tested negative for COVID-19 in the third test. In the earlier two tests he had tested positive.

Notably, Manipur has two COVID-19 cases and the first patient has been discharged from hospital as she had recovered from coronavirus. The second COVID-19 patient in the state was admitted in RIMS Hospital on March 31. He had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in the national capital last month, which turned out to be a major source of spread of the virus in different parts of the country.