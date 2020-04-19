New Delhi: In another development, the Supreme Court Collegium on Sunday recommended the appointment of Calcutta High Court judge Dipankar Datta as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court. Also Read - COVID-19: Free Coronavirus Testing Should be Available Only For Poor, Says Supreme Court

The apex court collegium, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde in its decisions taken on Saturday, also recommended the appointment of Allahabad High Court judge Biswanath Somadder as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

To know more about the appointment of judges, the details of the decisions of the SC collegium were uploaded on the apex court website.

The top court collegium also recommended the transfer of Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq to Orissa High Court.