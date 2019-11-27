New Delhi: After Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Odisha, Goa becomes the next state to come forward with an innovative plan of encouraging its students to drink sufficient water to stay hydrated. As per the government order, all schools in Goa will now have to provide two compulsory ‘water drinking breaks’ of two-minute duration each for students during school hours every day.

To put things into perspective, a circular in this regard has been issued by the state education department to all the schools.

Schools which are receiving financial aid from the government, and unaided primary, middle, higher-secondary and special schools – all have to compulsorily provide water breaks to their students.

Saying that dehydration will have a harmful effect on the health of students, the circular stated that the students need to drink sufficient water to stay dehydrated.

“It is therefore suggested that in every school there shall be a water break of two-minute each after the second period and the sixth period, which shall be indicated by ringing a short bell,” the circular stated.

The state government of Odisha earlier this month also issued a similar circular to all schools in Ganjam district to introduce ‘water bells’ in their schools.

As per the directive from the state government, these schools are ringing the bell thrice a day to remind students to drink water. The initiative in the schools has started from November 25.

The state government of Karnataka this month also issued a circular of this kind asking authorities concerned to ring water bell in their schools to remind students to drink water. The initiative was first started in Indraprastha School in Uppinangady town of Dakshina Kannada district and was later adopted by many other schools in the state.