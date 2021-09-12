New Delhi: The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday congratulated the states and the other Union Territories on the completion of the inoculation drive of the first dose of vaccine against the coronavirus to 100 per cent of their population. Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, Daman & Diu, and Lakshadweep are some of the places to have achieved such milestones.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona Could Hit Karnataka Next Month, Says Technical Advisory Committee; Calls For Strict Enforcement of COVID Norms

List of states and UTs to achieve this milestone:

Himachal Pradesh – 55.74 Lakh doses

Ladakh – 1.97 Lakh doses

Dadra & Nagar Haveli – 6.24 Lakh doses

Sikkim – 5.10 Lakh doses

Daman & Diu – 6.24 Lakh doses

Goa – 11.83 Lakh doses

Lakshadweep – 53,499 doses

(The data has been taken from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter and said, “Congratulations to these States & UTs for administering the first #COVID19 vaccine dose to 100% of the adult population. Special appreciation for the health workers in these regions for their diligence & commitment.” He further shared the number of doses regulated by the states and the Union Territories(UT).

Congratulations to these States & UTs for administering the first #COVID19 vaccine dose to 100% of the adult population. Special appreciation for the health workers in these regions for their diligence & commitment 👏 pic.twitter.com/pH89J7lhtF — Office of Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) September 12, 2021

A total of 73 crore people of the country’s population has received their vaccination. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam on Sunday said that the vaccination was the only medicine to boost the country’s economy as it provides the people of various sectors to conduct their occupation regularly and also to farmers to perform their farming.

As per the data, 64,49,552 vaccine doses had been administered on Saturday. Earlier, the hill state of Himachal Pradesh had reportedly become the first state in the country to administer the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 100 per cent of its adult population.