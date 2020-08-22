New Delhi: From September, India will enter the fourth phase of the ongoing process of unlocking which began in June. On Saturday, the ministry of home affairs wrote a letter to the state government asking them to not block interstate or intrastate movements as this is contrary to the guideline issued by the Centre at the beginning of August. Also Read - Restricting Inter-State Movement Violates Central Unlock Guidelines, MHA Writes to States

Several states are under full or partial lockdown. While not many states are curbing border movement, these northeastern states have placed a curb on border movement. Also Read - Home Ministry Relaxes Travel Restrictions, Allows Foreign Nationals With Journalist Visa to Enter India

Mizoram: Mizoram has closed all international and inter-state borders, barring three entry points — Vairengte and Bairabi on the Mizoram-Assam border and Kanhmun on the state’s border with Tripura, which are opened for the movement of commodities. Also Read - International Flights: OCI Card Holders From US, UK, France, Germany Can Travel to India Now

The state has, however, allowed gyms, beauty parlours to open according to the central guidelines.

Meghalaya: The Meghalaya government has decided to shut all entry points for one week every month in the next three months, starting from September.

Earlier, when Sikkim had no COVID cases, it decided to bar tourists till October. Now, Sikkim has over 1,000 cases. Health minister MK Sharma has tested positive.

Tamil Nadu government too is issuing e-pass for intrastate movement, though the purpose to keep a track, not bar the movement.