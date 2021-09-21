Indian Railways: The Indian Railways on Monday have decided to initiate a temporary halt of two minutes at Haryana’s Kanina Khas station for the following two pairs of trains: Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bikaner Special train. These temporary halts have been initiated as a means to ease the travelling devotees during the Garhi Mahasar Dham Navratri Mela.Also Read - Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana: 50,000 Candidates to be Selected For Railway Jobs Training, Apply Now

These temporary halts will be operational from October 7 and will stop on October 15. Also Read - Indian Railways Starts Special Train For Char Dham Yatra. Check Package Price, Other Details

The train number along with other details are as follows. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Plans to Discontinue Services of Link Express, Slip Coaches on These Trains

Train No 02487 Bikaner – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special

The halt will apply from October 7 to 15 Oct

The train will arrive at Kanina Khas station at 02:42 pm and depart at 02:44 pm

Train No 02488 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bikaner Special

The halt will apply from October 7 to 15 Oct

The train will arrive at Kanina Khas station at 10:37 am and depart at 10:39 am

Train No 02458 Bikaner – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special

The halt will apply from October 7 to 15 Oct

The train will arrive at Kanina Khas station at 03:32 am and depart at 03:34 am

Train No 02457 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bikaner Special

The halt will apply from October 7 to 15 Oct

The train will arrive at Kanina Khas station at 01:34 am and depart at 01:36 am

Based on the Hindu mythologies, Navratri has been a very special festival for the devotees. As per the Hindu calendar Panchang, the festival Navratri will commence on Thursday (October 7, 2021) and end on October 15.