Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Monday came down heavily on two Greater Noida malls for violating Covid-19 guidelines. The penalties were levied on Ansal Plaza and Omaxe Connaught Place by the authorities. According to the reports, a fine of Rs four lakh have been slapped on the two shopping malls in Greater Noida for alleged violation of Solid Waste Management Rules on their premises, officials told PTI on Tuesday.Also Read - 5 Most Powerful Goddess Durga Temples in India For Religiously Inclined People

“A fine of Rs 2.21 lakh has been imposed on Ansal Plaza and Rs 2 lakh on Omaxe Connaught Place. A fine of Rs 10,000 has also been imposed on AS Hostel located in Knowledge Park II for improper disposal of solid waste,” GNIDA Deputy General Manager (Health) Salil Yadav said. Also Read - Facing Air Pollution Related Issues? GNIDA Issues THESE Helpline Number to Report Complaints Through Calls, WhatsApp

“The GNIDA has instructed the offenders to deposit the fine amount in three working days, failing which legal action would be initiated against them,” he said, according to a statement.

Officials said the GNIDA has implemented the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, according to which bulk waste generators are required to dispose of the waste on their own. Only the inert waste left after disposal of other solid waste would be collected by the local authority and that too against a fixed payment, they added.

Covid-19 pandemic: As festive season nears, Section 144 extended in Noida till October 31

Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Thursday extended the Covid-19 restrictions under CrPC Section 144 till October 31, even as Commissioner Alok Singh told the force to be alert during the upcoming festive season with particular emphasis on checking street crimes.

Singh has also directed the officers to complete preparations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, which are due early next year, in time and keep a tab on people who may cause mischief in view of the elections.

Officers across Noida and Greater Noida have been directed to monitor social media and take strict action against anti-social elements who resort to circulating objectionable content or misleading information online with an objective to create tension, according to an official statement.

During a meeting held at the police headquarters here on Wednesday night, Singh directed officials to ensure compliance of Covid-19 protocols including social distancing and face covers according to the government guidelines, it added.

The prohibitions under CrPC Section 144 have been invoked considering law and order situation in view of upcoming festivals like Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja, Eid-ul Milad, Valmiki Jayanti, it said.

“Detailed discussion was held on increasing police visibility in public places in order to check street crime. The police commissioner also directed the officers to step up patrolling to check crimes against women,” the police statement read.