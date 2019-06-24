New Delhi: Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda refuted the claims of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Haryana Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Kumar Bedi that Hooda will leave Congress within ten days.

“Krishan Bedi, Anil Vij or Khattar sahab, they don’t see anything else but Hooda, they even dream of me during the night,” reacted Hooda on the media reports.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on reports of BJP leader Krishan Bedi saying ‘Hooda will leave Congress’: Krishan Bedi, Anil Vij or Khattar sahab, they don’t see anything else but Hooda, they even dream of me during the night. pic.twitter.com/ZhaVVpNiYE — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

After reports started doing rounds that Bhupinder Singh Hooda is unhappy with the party, Ashok Tanwar, President, Haryana Pradesh Congress said that all this is misinformation and everything is fine in Congress.

Ashok Tanwar, President, Haryana Pradesh Congress on reports that BS Hooda is unhappy with the party: All this is misinformation, everything is fine in Congress. pic.twitter.com/eHLv36aVhF — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

Krishan Bedi had claimed that Hooda wanted to remove Ashok Tanwar from party president post but failed. He also said that Hood is a self-esteemed man and he would leave the party if his demand is not met.

It should be noted that the term of the current Haryana assembly, elected in 2014, will end on 2 November 2019 and fresh elections will be held.