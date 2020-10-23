New Delhi: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was recently released from detention, on Friday made a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for endorsing abrogation of Article 370 in a Bihar polls rally earlier in the day. The government has nothing to ask for votes except in the name of vaccines and Article 370, she said, adding that the government has failed to solve the issues of the nation. Also Read - Bihar Election 2020: Rahul Gandhi Blames PM Modi For Migrant Crisis, Tejashwi Yadav Promises 10 Lakh Jobs in First Joint Rally

Highlighting economy crisis, Mufti said India is even behind Bangladesh in terms of GDP growth. When they fail on all fronts, they are reminded of Kashmir and Article 370, she retorted. Also Read - From Restoration of Article 370 to Blocking Bihar's Development: PM Modi Lambasts Opposition at First Rally in Sasaram | Key Takeaways

“We are even behind Bangladesh when it comes to economy. Be it unemployment or any other issue, they have failed on all fronts. When they fail on all fronts, they are reminded of Kashmir & Article 370,” Mehbooba Mufti said. Also Read - 'Tum Mujhe Vote do, Hum Tumhe Vaccine Denge', Sanjay Raut Takes Swipe at BJP Over Its Bihar Poll Manifesto

“They’ve nothing to show to ask for votes. They say you can buy land in J&K, we’ve abrogated Article 370. Then they said they will give free vaccines. Today PM Modi had to speak of Article 370 for votes. This govt has failed to solve the issues of this nation,” she added.

Earlier in the day, Modi, while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar polls, had said, “NDA govt abrogated Article 370. These people say they will bring it back if they come to power. After saying this they dare to ask for votes from Bihar. Is this not an insult of Bihar? The state which sends its sons and daughters to the borders to protect the country.”