New Delhi: The Supreme Court today denied to dispose of the petition filed by the Karnataka rebel MLAs as the lawyers Mukul Rohatgi and Abhishek Manu Singhvi were not present.

The top court said that they will pass appropriate orders and dispose of the petition with respect to Karnataka floor test only in presence of Rohatgi (rebel MLA’s lawyer) and Singhvi (Congress Lawyer). ‘They have taken a lot of our time,’ said the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Yesterday, in the 225-member Assembly, 20 legislators were absent for the floor test, reducing the House strength to 205 with 103 as the halfway mark for a simple majority and the coalition managed to get only 99 votes leading to the fall of the government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the defeat of confidence motion and called the floor test a ‘Game of Karma’ while former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the rebel MLAs and said that those who have fallen for ‘Operation Kamala’ will never be inducted back to the party, even if the sky is falling down.

After the extreme political drama and manoeuvring over the past few weeks, Yeddyurappa is now ready to stake the claim in Karnataka government and will soon visit Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah.