New Delhi: After the reaction of Pakistan’s ministers trying to ridicule India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-2, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) chief slammed him saying the people who haven’t done anything of this class can’t appreciate.

“The people who haven’t done anything of this class I don’t think they can appreciate and probably they cannot understand the complexity of this mission,” said Dr G Satheesh Reddy, DRDO chief.

“Chandrayaan-2 is a very complex mission. This type of complex mission can be appreciated by those people who have also taken up such missions,” Reddy said.

He also talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his gesture to console the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan after he broke down following the communication loss with the Vikram lander.

“It’s a great gesture by PM. It’s great morale booster for scientists who saw the last mile glitch in mission,” said the DRDO chief.

“I think, after that gesture, ISRO scientists again started working on the mission, started looking for what actually happened & that’s how they could locate the rover also,” he added.

Earlier today, the ISRO experts ascertained that re-establishing communication with Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram looks “less and less probable.”

“Progressively… as time goes by… it’s difficult(to establish link),” said a senior official associated with the moon mission.

He added that with the ‘right orientation’, the lander can still generate power and recharge batteries with solar panels.

“But it looks less and less probable, progressively,” the official added.