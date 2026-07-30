‘They may change the uniform…’: Priyanka Gandhi targets BJP over saffron hockey jersey row

Hockey India unveiled the new jerseys on its social media platforms, saying the new design represents India's identity and pride. According to the federation, the saffron colour stands for courage, sacrifice and victory.

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New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday strongly criticised the BJP and the RSS, saying that no matter how much they try to spread hatred or divide people, they cannot change the spirit of India, which is built on unity, peace and brotherhood. Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Priyanka Gandhi was asked about the reported change in the Indian men’s and women’s hockey team jerseys from the traditional blue to saffron.

Responding to the question, she said the government may change uniforms or even try to rewrite history through changes in the education system, but it cannot change the thinking of the country’s youth.

“They may change the uniform, they may try to change the history through the education policy, they can do whatever they want, but you have seen what the youth think about this.”

She referred to the recent student gathering at Jantar Mantar and said the views expressed there reflected the voice of the nation.

Priyanka Gandhi also said India’s freedom struggle was based on the ideals of truth and non-violence, and claimed that the RSS had no role in the Independence movement. She added that the Congress, under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, led the fight for India’s freedom.

She said people across the country understand the truth, and those who were unaware of the BJP and RSS’s intentions are now beginning to understand them.

“The soul of India is rooted in truth, non-violence, harmony and brotherhood,” she said, adding that no political party or organisation can change these values.

She further said that even if attempts are made to create hatred, violence or divisions, the country’s spirit of unity and mutual respect will always remain strong.

The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams will wear saffron jerseys instead of their traditional blue kits at the FIH Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium next month.

Hockey India unveiled the new jerseys on its social media platforms, saying the new design represents India’s identity and pride. According to the federation, the saffron colour stands for courage, sacrifice and victory.

The change, however, has sparked debate, with former India captain Viren Rasquinha questioning the decision to move away from the iconic blue jersey that has long been associated with Indian hockey.

(With PTI inputs)