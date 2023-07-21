Home

They Murdered My Husband And Son, Paraded My Daughter Naked On Streets: Mother Of Woman In Manipur Video Narrates Ordeal

The woman, a member of the Kuki-Zo tribal community, accuses the Manipur government of not doing enough to put an end to the violence and claimed that they have failed to protect residents.

All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) women activists take out a protest march over the sexual violence against two women in Manipur, in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Shattered by the atrocities that her family was subjected to, the traumatized mother of one of the women paraded naked and molested by a mob in violence-torn Manipur says she shudders to even think about returning to her native village after what befell her kin on that tragic day on May 4.

Speaking to NDTV, the distressed mother can’t hold back her tears and struggles to speak as she narrates the family’s ordeal on that fateful day when her husband and son were killed by the mob. Then shattering all limits of human decency, the animalistic mob stripped her daughter naked and paraded her on the road while the men groped her privates and molested her.

The woman, a member of the Kuki-Zo tribal community, accuses the Manipur government of not doing enough to put an end to the violence and claimed that they have failed to protect residents.

‘All hope is lost’

“I have lost all hope, my youngest son, upon whom my entire hopes rested, was brutally killed. I sent him to school with much difficulty, hoping he would get a proper education and expected him to complete Class 12 . Now, his father is also dead. He was also killed on that day. My elder son is unemployed. Our family has no future, no hope. There’s nothing I can say or express apart from the feeling of hopelessness and helplessness that constantly plagues my mind,” the aggrieved woman says with tears in her eyes.

The woman said the family can’t even fathom to return to their village after the carnage they went through. “The thought hasn’t even crossed my mind,” she says, according to the report.

‘Nothing left for us’

“The thought of going back (to the village) has not even crossed my mind, there is no possibility, nothing for us there now. Our houses have been burned down, our field destroyed. There is nothing to go back to. Our entire village was burned to the ground. I don’t know what the future hold for me and my family is, but I cannot go back,” the report quoted her as saying.

‘Government not doing enough’

The pained woman put the entire fault on the Manipur government who she claims failed to control the violence and let it spiral out of control after the clashes erupted on May 3.

“They brutally murdered her father and her brother and then paraded her naked, humiliated her in front of the whole world. I am angry, hurt, agitated. The government (of Manipur) is responsible. Mothers and fathers of India, we are at a loss, and unable to think of what to do from now on as a community. By the grace of God, physically I am doing okay, but I think about it day and night. I have consulted a doctor as I have been feeling very weak lately,” she said.

National outrage

Violence-torn Manipur seethed again after a disconcerting video emerged on July 19 showing two women, reportedly belonging to the Kuki-Zo tribe, being paraded naked on the road by a group of men. The purported video was reportedly shot on May 4 and one of the women was allegedly gang-raped in a nearby paddy field.

One of the victims has alleged that they were “left to the mob by the police”, according to report by the Indian Express.

An FIR was registered 15 days after the incident, but any real action was only taken yesterday when first arrests in the case were made after the horrifying video went viral on social media and triggered storm of outrage across the nation.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between majority the Meiteis, concentrated in Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.

