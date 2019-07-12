New Delhi: Army sources on Friday dismissed reports of China Army infiltrating into India’s Ladakh region, ANI reported. Talking to the news agency, the Indian Army said that China did not violate any protocol as they were stationed on their side of Line of Actual Control in Demchok area.

“Chinese personnel wearing civilian clothes had come in a civilian vehicle and stationed themselves on their side of Line of Actual Control in Demchok area, “the Army said.

They added, “At that moment, the villagers were celebrating the birthday of The Dalai Lama.”

In an earlier incident which took place last year, the Chinese soldiers crossed the Line of Actual Control in the Arunachal Sector but returned when the Indian Army conveyed to them that they had entered the Indian side. Both the armies had to resolve such matters as per a set protocol.