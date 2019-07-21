New Delhi: In a shocking development, a resident in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh has been asked to pay an electricity bill of Rs 1,28,45,95,444. When the approached the electricity department for rectification he was allegedly told to pay the exorbitant bill in order to resume the connection. Notably, the electricity department has also cut the electricity connection to his house as he failed to pay the bill.

“No one listens to our pleas, how will we submit that amount? When we went to complain about it, we were told that they won’t resume our electricity connection unless we pay the bill,” said Shamim, a resident of Hapur’s Chamri village.

He added,”I am running from pillar to post but no one is listening. It seems that the electricity department wants me to pay the bill of whole Hapur,”

“We only use fan and light. How can the amount be so high?” asks Shamim’s wife Khairu Nisha. “We are poor, how we will pay such large amount,” she rued.

Ram Sharan, Assistant Electrical Engineer admitted that it is because of some technical fault and will be rectified. “This must be a technical fault. If they provide us with the bill we will issue them an updated one after rectifying the technical fault in the system. This is no big deal. Technical faults do take place,” said Ram Sharan.

Earlier this year, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj was left shocked after he received an electricity bill of Rs. 23 crore, for his home electricity connection of 2 kilowatts. The connection, enough to power a regular home, showed consumption of only 178 units of electricity. The exact amount charged was Rs 23,67,71,524.