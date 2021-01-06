The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted that the parts of North India, including Delhi, are likely to be engulfed in a thick blanket of fog for the next four days. The IMD also said that the rains will abate and temperatures will dip once again. Delhi has already recorded 56.6 mm rainfall in January, the maximum for the month in 21 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Sporadic rains drenched the national capital for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday. Also Read - Family of 3 Dies of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning from Room Heater in J&K's Baramulla

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, has already recorded 56.6 mm rainfall this January, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said. On an average, Delhi records 21.7 mm in January every year. It had gauged 48.1 mm rainfall in January last year, 54.1 mm rainfall in January, 2019 and 59.7 mm in January, 1999. The city had registered 69.8 mm rainfall in the same month in 1995, according to IMD data.

On Wednesday, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded 6 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm. The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar gauged 5.4 mm, 6.3 mm, 11.1 mm and 3.6 mm rainfall, respectively, during the period. The rains, under the influence of a strong western disturbance, come on the back of a "severe" cold wave that gripped Delhi in the run-up to new year, the IMD said.