New Delhi: Amid Republic Day preparations and celebrations, Delhi is likely witness the continuous trend of fog and chill in the city in the coming days. Due to western disturbance, cold winds are set to sweep the plains of North India to reach Delhi and beyond. Also Read - Amid Cold Waves, Protesting Farmers Start Facility for Ironing Clothes at Singhu Border

The national capital can expect thick fog and rise in temperature by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next two days. Weather conditions in Delhi can take a twist in the next three days. Reversal of winds to easterly will raise the minimum temperature by 3-4 degrees Celsius for the next two days and a drop again thereafter, Skymet weather said. Also Read - Cold Wave Conditions to Persist Across North India Till January 22: IMD

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has forecast rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh over the next two days. Also Read - Cold Wave Grips North India With Dense Fog Over Several Cities, Likely to Ease Next Week

The Shimla Meteorological Centre has also issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in plains, low and mid hills on Saturday.

It had forecast rain in the plains and low hills, and rain and snowfall in the mid and high hills on Saturday and Sunday.

The weather remained dry in the state on Friday. Keylong, Kalpa and Manali shivered at sub-zero temperatures, Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 10.6 degrees Celsius. Kalpa and Manali recorded a low of minus 1 and minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The minimum temperature in Kufri and Dalhousie was 2.9 and 5 degrees Celsius respectively. Shimla registered a low of 5.8 degrees. The highest temperature in the state was in Solan and Una at 24 degrees Celsius each, Singh added

(With inputs from PTI)