New Delhi: A bunch of thieves broke into a Union Bank of India branch in Delhi’s Shahdara area and fled with nearly Rs 55 lakh. The incident took place on Sunday but was found out when bank officials informed the police after they came to work on Monday morning. The accused are yet to be identified, police said. Also Read - CCTV Video Shows Money Heist-Style Robbery in HDFC Bank Branch in Bihar | Watch

The burglars entered the bank by breaking through the walls of an adjacent under-construction building. They stole nearly Rs 55 lakh. The money was kept in one of the chambers of the vault, a senior police officer said. All lockers, cash and jewellery kept in other portions are safe. The incident took place in the day time, he said.

A case has been registered at Farsh Bazar police station, the police said.

They said the burglars came prepared with all necessary equipment, including a drill. It must have taken them around seven to eight to break the wall and lockers and take out the cash.

Meanwhile, many worried customers lined up outside the bank after the news of the heist spread, NDTV reported.

“Many of our relatives have their accounts with the bank at this branch. They had come here in the morning and found out about the theft and informed us. Even we have accounts here, accounts that are linked with our business, and are worried. We have not been given any details by the management,” a customer told the leading channel.

Prior to this, Indian bank HDFC’s Hajipur branch in Bihar was robbed of Rs 1,19,00,000 after thieves pulled a Money Heist-style robbery within four minutes, and took the cash in sacks. The robbers entered the bank and held the employees hostage as they looted and filled their bags with money and later fled. Read the full incident here