New Delhi: Experts have claimed that a new variant of coronavirus which has emerged in Botswana is the most mutated version of the deadly virus found so far. Although only 10 infections have been detected so far, the variant has already been recorded in three countries, suggesting it is more widespread. Expected to be given the name “Nu”, the strain carries 32 mutations, many of which suggest it is highly transmissible and vaccine-resistant, and has more alterations to its spike protein than any other variant.Also Read - New COVID Variant Found, Centre Issues Warning About International Travellers From THESE Countries. Details Here

Scientists have warned that the variant could be more infectious than Delta and more resistant to current vaccines. Dr Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College, said the combination of mutations found in the Botswana variant is ‘horrific’. He added that B.1.1.529, the scientific name of Botswana variant, could be be ‘worse than nearly anything else about.” Also Read - New Covid Variant in South Africa With Highest Mutations So Far a Serious Concern: WHO

Meanwhile, researchers in South Africa are racing to track the concerning rise of the new variant which harbours a large number of mutations and seems to be spreading quickly across South Africa. Also Read - COVID-19 AY.4.2 Variant Frequency too Low to be of Concern: INSACOG

A top priority is to track the variant more closely as it spreads: it was first identified in Botswana this month and has turned up in travellers to Hong Kong from South Africa. Scientists are also trying to understand the variant’s properties, such as whether it can evade immune responses triggered by vaccines and whether it causes more or less severe disease than other variants do.

Is the new variant victim of its own success?

Scientists maintain that its unprecedented number of mutations might work against it and make it “unstable”, preventing it from becoming widespread.

They said there was no need to be overly concerned because there were no signs yet that it was spreading rapidly.

Three infections have been detected in Botswana to date and six in South Africa, where variant surveillance is more robust.

One case has also reportedly been spotted in a 36-year-old man in Hong Kong who recently returned from the continent.

Does it make vaccines less effective?

The primary target for most Covid-19 vaccines out now is the spike protein of the novel coronavirus. The vaccines work by training the immune system to recognise this spike protein by inserting its inactivated or harmless version or genetic information into the body.

But significant mutations in the spike protein may lead to a departure from the version that the vaccine was weaponised against, meaning its spike protein is nowhere near the one the vaccine trains the immune system to recognise, and counter.

Why has it sparked such a big worry?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) puts Covid variants into two major baskets, known as Variants of Concern (VoC), and Variants of Interest (VoI). While B.1.1.529 is yet to have received either designation, officials said that they are this week going to closely study the variant and take a decision regarding its labelling.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19, said in a briefing that scientists “don’t know very much about this yet” but B.1.1.529 is being closely tracked.

“What we do know is that this variant has a large number of mutations. And the concern is that when you have so many mutations, it can have an impact on how the virus behaves,” Van Kerkhove said.

India on “rigorous screening and testing”

The Centre has directed states to start rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong as these countries have reported multiple cases of new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) variant.

In a letter to states and union territories, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked them to ensure that samples of travellers turning positive are sent to designated genome sequencing laboratories promptly.

Bhushan said it is “imperative that all international travellers travelling from and transiting through these countries, and also including all other ‘at risk’ countries indicated in the revised Guidelines for international Arrivals issued by this Ministry.

List of most evolved Covid-19 variants found across the world:

Delta Variant:

To date, the delta variant remains by far the most infectious and has crowded out other once-worrying variants including alpha and beta. Delta variant (B.1.617.2) was first identified in India. Infections happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the Delta variant. Early evidence has suggested that fully vaccinated people who become infected with the Delta variant can spread the virus to others.

Delta has become the dominant variant in the UK, where it is considered a “variant of concern” – meaning health officials watch it closely. In July 2021 experts identified a new relative called AY.4.2.

Alpha Variant:

Alpha Variant: The Alpha (B.1.1.7) was first detected in 2020 in Covid-19 cases seen in people in United Kingdom. This variant has since been reported in other countries, including the US. Scientists believe that these mutations could make the virus up to 70% more transmissible, meaning it could spread more easily.

Beta Variant:

The Beta variant (B.1.351) and other variants of the virus have been found in countries like South Africa and Nigeria and UK. The Beta variant appears to spread more easily than the original virus but doesn’t seem to cause worse illness.

Gamma Variant:

The Gamma Variant (P.1) was first identified in Brazil in January 2021 but has spread to more than 10 other countries, including the UK. The Gamma variant appears to be more contagious than earlier strains of the virus. And it may be able to infect people who’ve already had COVID-19.