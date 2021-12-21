Shimla: As the festive season approaches, Himachal Pradesh government has urged the tourists to visit the state only after getting both doses of COVID-19 vaccine in light of the Omicron variant cases, calling it a matter of concern. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, while speaking to news agency ANI, said, “Omicron is a matter of concern. Himachal Pradesh has done good work as far as COVID-19 vaccination is concerned. In a way we can say that it is a fully vaccinated state. I hope that the variant will not have much of an impact on the state.”Also Read - Omicron Scare: Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka Report Fresh Cases, Nation's Tally Crosses 160 | Key Updates

He noted that a large number of tourists throng Himachal to celebrate Christmas and New Year, so the crowd has to be regulated and overcrowding must be avoided. "We have asked the administration to regulate the crowd and do not let it get overcrowded. We have also urged tourists to come after getting vaccinated and follow COVID-19 norms."

Meanwhile, India's Omicron case tally rose to 168 on Monday after Maharashtra, Delhi, and Karnataka logged more cases of the new strain of Covid-19, respectively. According to central and state officials, omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and union territories — Maharashtra (54), Delhi (28), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (19), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (15), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1). Fortunately, no cases of the new Covid variant have been from Himachal Pradesh so far.