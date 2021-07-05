New Delhi: A report published by SBI Research on Monday stated that the COVID third wave is likely to hit the country in August and it will peak in September. Named as ‘Covid-19: The race to finishing line’, the report further stated about the second wave in India and said that it peaked on May 7. The second wave has hit the country in April and peaked in May, affecting thousands of families in Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala and other states. Also Read - ‘From no Bed in Hospitals to no Room in Hotels,’ as Manali Sees Tourist Rush Ahead of COVID Third Wave, Netizens Worried

"Going by the current data, India can experience cases around 10,000 somewhere around the second week of July. However, the cases can start rising by the second fortnight of August," the SBI report has said.

As per the global data, on average, third wave peak cases are around 1.7 times the peak cases at the time of second-wave. However, based on historical trends, the cases can start rising by the second fortnight of August 2021 with peak cases at least a month later.

India on Monday recorded a single-day rise of 39,796 new Covid infections, which took the tally of cases to 3,05,85,229, while the death toll climbed to 4,02,728 with 723 more fatalities, the lowest in around 88 days.

As per the data received by the Union Health Ministry, the active cases have further declined to 4,82,071 and comprise 1.58 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has improved to 97.11 per cent.

It said that there has been a decline of 3,279 active cases in a span of 24 hours. The ministry said that 15,22,504 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted for detection of Covd in the country to 41,97,77,457.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.61 per cent. It has been less than five per cent for 28 consecutive days, it said.