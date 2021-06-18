New Delhi: What can be termed as a great relief for all the parents amid reports of the third wave of Covid to affect the children the most, a study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has found high sero-positivity among children. The initial finding of the study also states about a possible third wave of Covid-19 infections affecting children more than other age groups. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown: State Govt Announces Rs 5,000 Relief Package For Workers, Shopkeepers

According to the reports, the study was conducted in five states with a sample size of 10,000, was approved by the Institutional ethics committee of AIIMS (New Delhi) and other participating institutions. Out of 4,509 participants for whom data is available, 700 were less than 18 years of age and 3,809 were aged 18. It is important to note that the data collection for the study was done between March 15, 2021 and June 10, 2021. Also Read - Lockdown Horror: Family of 6 Admitted to Hospital After Starving For Days in Aligarh

“The median age of the analysed participants were 11 years, 12 years, 11 years, 13 years, and 14 years for the site of Delhi urban, Delhi rural, Bhubaneswar, Gorakhpur, and Agartala respectively.” Also Read - Chhattisgarh Police Files FIR Against Yoga Guru Ramdev for Spreading 'False Information' on Allopathy

According to the researchers, ELISA kits were used to assess the total serum antibody against SARS-CoV-2 among participants.

“The seroprevalence was 55.7 per cent in the and 63.5 per cent in the =18 year age group. There was no statistically significant difference in prevalence between adult and children,” indicate findings of the study, according to a India Today report.

The study concludes, “SARS-CoV-2 sero-positivity rate among children was high and were comparable to the adult population. Hence, it is unlikely that any future third wave by prevailing Covid- 19 variant would disproportionately affect children two years or older.”

