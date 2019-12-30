New Delhi: Two days after two tourists from Andhra Pradesh died allegedly due to drug overdose at the ongoing Sunburn Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Festival in Goa, a third tourist died Sunday night after feeling uneasy at the event venue.

The deceased was identified as Sandip Kotta from Bengaluru. He died after complaining of ‘extreme uneasiness’ at the festival venue at Vagator Beach in North Goa district, a senior police official told media. Adding that the man’s age was not yet known, he further said that he was rushed to a state-run hospital in Mapusa town where he died within minutes of admission.

The two tourists from Andhra Pradesh, too, had collapsed after feeling uneasy at the festival venue. They were taken to a hospital where doctors had declared them dead.

However, on allegations of ‘drug overdose,’ the state police has said that no case of drug use or sale has been detected at the festival venue.

On a related note, responding to the two incidents, two state BJP leaders triggered a massive row with their insensitive remarks. While Culture Minister Govind Gawde said that ‘no one was forced to attend the event,’ Rajendra Arlekar tweeted: ‘Do we really need events like Sunburn to promote tourism? Can we not redefine our priorities in this sector? Let’s ponder.’

The three-day festival ended on Sunday with lakhs of music lovers attending it.