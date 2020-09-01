The next round of monthly sero-prevalence survey in the national capital, to identify people who have the antibodies to fight against the coronavirus disease, is slated to begin from today. Also Read - IPL 2020 Suspended After Coronavirus Hits CSK? Here is The Truth

As per sources the sample size this time is likely to be about 17,000. However, there was no official confirmation on its scale.

The September round of survey will be held over five days, and also likely to follow similar protocols as in the previous exercise. The result is likely to be shared by the government by September 21.

Notably, serosurveys help to know what per cent of the population may have contracted the virus and recovered from the disease without realising it. The exercise provides a comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 situation and helps authorities to formulate strategies based on its findings.

Delhi second sero survey:

The second sero-prevalence survey was held from August 1 to 7, according to which antibodies against COVID-19 infection were found in 29.1 per cent of people surveyed in the national capital. For the survey, 15,000 representative samples were taken from 11 districts

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain while announcing the results had said that the prevalence of antibodies found in men was 28.3 per cent, and 32.2 per cent in women. Sero-prevalence of antibodies found in age groups of less than 18 was 34.7 per cent, in 18-50 years 28.5 per cent, and 31.2 per cent in 50 years and above.

Delhi first sero survey:

The sero-prevalence survey before the August exercise, done from June 27 to July 10 by the Delhi government in association with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), had used 21,387 samples and found that around 23 per cent of the people surveyed had exposure to the novel coronavirus.

“The rise, rather than the exponential rise is not there. So, people are taking safety precautions it seems. But, we cannot afford to be complacent and lower our guard,” Jain had said on August 20.

Delhi recorded 1,358 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.74 lakh while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,444, authorities said.

