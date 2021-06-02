New Delhi: Even as the country is undergoing the second wave of the coronavirus, an SBI report on Wednesday stated that the third wave could be as severe as the second wave and could last for an average duration of 98 days. However, the report stated that the number of covid-related deaths would be reduced by increasing vaccinations and improvement of health infrastructure. Also Read - Maharashtra Launches ‘Corona Free Village’ Contest, Best Village to Get Rs 50 Lakh Award

The report from the State Bank of India stated that the average duration of the third wave for developed countries was 98 days as against 108 days in the second wave. It also stated that if the country is better prepared for the third wave, there will be decline in serious case rate and there will also be less death.

The report added that if the serious cases decline from 20 per cent to 5 per cent (due to better health infrastructure and rigorous vaccination) in the third wave, the number of deaths in the third wave could significantly reduce to 40,000.

The report comes at a time when India on Wednesday added 1,32,788 new coronavirus infections taking the country’s tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,83,07,832, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.57 per cent.

The Union Health Ministry said that the COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh deaths. The active cases were recorded below 20 lakh for the second consecutive day. The weekly positivity rate has declined to 8.21 per cent.

On the other side the recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 20th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,61,79,085, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.