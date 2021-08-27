Third Wave of Corona in India: In a grim augury for Mumbaikars, Maharashtra state Minister Rajesh Tope has warned that third wave of corona will hit the state by the end of October or the first week of November as most festivities come to an end. Speaking to reporters after the state Cabinet meeting, the minister predicted that at least 60 lakh people will be infected by Covid-19 and nearly 13 lakh will likely require oxygen. Speaking exclusively to CNN-News 18, Tope asserted that the Maharashtra government has increased its oxygen capacity to 2000 MT.Also Read - COVID Third Wave May Hit Maharashtra in November First Week, Over 60 Lakh Likely to be Affected, Rajesh Tope Makes Big Statement

On the other hand, rising daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala has kept the health officials and authorities on their toes. For the first time since May 20, Kerala logged 30,007 fresh COVID-19 cases, the second consecutive day it reported more than 30,000, and 162 deaths which pushed the total infection count in the state to 39.13 lakh and the toll to 20,134. According to the central government, 58.4 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases last week were reported from Kerala.

Among districts of the state, Ernakulam continued to record the highest numbers with 3,872 followed by Kozhikode 3,461, Thrissur 3,157, Malappuram 2,985, Kollam 2,619, Palakkad 2,261, Thiruvananthapuram 1,996, Kottayam 1,992, Kannur 1,939, Alappuzha 1,741, Pathanamthitta 1,380, Wayanad 1,161 and Idukki 900. Of the new cases, 104 were health workers, 128 were from outside the state, and 28,650 infected through contact with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,195 cases, the release said.

