New Delhi: Ahead of Diwali festivities, almost all big markets of Delhi—Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini, Chandni Chowk, etc are witnessing a huge crowd without any adherence to COVID-19 protocol like wearing masks and maintaining a physical distance. While this has brought glow back to markets, several states fear the spread of coronavirus as social distancing norms are going for a toss.Also Read - Threat of Third Wave of Corona Looms Large. Here's Why

“It was chaos. Festivals generally attract a big crowd but the authorities should have made elaborate arrangements to ensure that people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. No one was seen wearing a mask or observing social distancing,” Sadar Bazar Market Association president Devraj Baweja told reporters.

Covid protocol compliance hits new lows

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by LocalCircles revealed that only 2 per cent of Indians think that masking compliance around them is effective, while only 3 per cent feel that people in their localities and districts are following social distancing norms.

“The drop in masking compliance ratings from 29 per cent to 2 per cent and in social distancing compliance ratings from 11 per cent to 3 per cent indicates that the vast majority of Indians believe that masking and social distancing compliance are practically non-existent in most of the country,” said Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles.

Similarly, on the travel front, social distancing compliance is extremely poor with many citizens raising complaints on LocalCircles about the poor enforcement of social distancing norms at security check, boarding, and in buses at airports like Delhi and Mumbai, he said.

Drop-in vaccination count

Besides crowded markets and irresponsible behavior of citizens, another major concern is the drop-in vaccination count. Notably, there are several districts where the COVID-19 vaccination coverage has been low.

If reports are to be believed, less than 17 crore people were inoculated last month. While a daily average of 78.69 lakh doses was given in September, the figures dropped to about 56.50 lakh doses per day last month, said reports. Besides, more than 13 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still lying with the states and UTs, data released by the Union Health Ministry showed.

This is the reason PM Modi will hold a review meeting on November 3 with district magistrates of over 40 districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage. The meeting, which will be held via video conferencing, will include districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of the vaccine. The 40 districts are spread across Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Meghalaya among other states, and chief ministers of these states will also attend the meeting.

Govt’s preparation to tackle the third wave

Listing its preparations to tackle any surge in coronavirus infections, the government said 8.36 lakh hospital beds are currently available in the country for COVID-19 patients, in addition to nearly one million isolation beds in dedicated care centres. It said 4.86 oxygen-supported beds and 1.35 lakh ICU beds are available. “We are prepared to face a daily surge of 4.5-5 lakh COVID-19 cases,” an official said, adding that there is no issue of vaccine availability in the country now.

COVID-19 Situation In India

The daily rise in new coronavirus infection has been below 20,000 for 24 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 127 consecutive days now. On Monday, with 12,514 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,42,85,814, while the active cases declined to 1,58,817, the lowest in 248 days.