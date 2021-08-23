New Delhi: The possible third wave of COVID-19 may peak in November if a new variant, more virulent than the Delta, emerges and becomes fully active by September end, said a scientist of a government panel tasked with the modelling of COVID cases on Monday. However, the scientist further added that the number of covid cases may not go as high as the second wave. It is more likely to be on the lines of the first wave of covid cases.Also Read - High Proportion of Delta Variant of Coronavirus Found in India's Breakthrough Infections, Says INSACOG | 10 Points to Know

Manindra Agrawal, a scientist with IIT-Kanpur said that there might not be a third wave if no new variant of SARS-CoV-2, more infectious than the Delta emerges. Currently, Agrawal is also a part of the three-member team of experts tasked to predict the surge in the cases. He is working with the Sutra model which deals with the mathematical projection of the corona cases trajectory. Based on the new data, the third wave of coronavirus infection might hit its peak in the month of November if there is a new virulent variant more infectious than the existing ones.

The predictions are based on assumptions of the Sutra Model.

Under these circumstances, India might see daily cases of up to 1.5 lakhs.

The possible third wave of the covid-19 infection can hit its peak by November.

The intensity of the third wave may not be like the second but similar to the first, as Agrawal told the PTI reporters.

The deadly second wave of the coronavirus infection, that swept through the country between March to May, driven by the Delta variant infected lakhs and killed thousands of people. The country had recorded 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases on May 7. Currently, the Delta variant has been driving the coronavirus wave in different parts of the world.

<SUTRA's analysis of third wave> @stellensatz @Ashutos61 @Sandeep_1966 @shekhar_mande It took us a while to do the analysis for three reasons. First, loss of immunity in recovered population. Second, vaccination induced immunity. Each of these two need to be estimated for future. — Manindra Agrawal (@agrawalmanindra) July 2, 2021

Agrawal added that there may not be a third wave if a more infectious variant (than the existing ones in the country) does not emerge. Citing fresh data, he said that there will be ripples. The data is likely to be made public soon. Last month, the Sutra model team had predicted that the third wave of the pandemic could surge by the month of August and hit the peak by October. Meanwhile, the daily cases were projected to rise between 1.5-2 lakh. However, the covid cases have not shown an increasing trend in August.

According to a study by researchers of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, the R or the Reproductive value of the coronavirus pandemic was 0.89 between August 14-16. It is necessary that the R-value is under one that can help arrest the spread of infection. The Health Ministry on Monday said that vaccination has been the biggest weapon worldwide to combat coronavirus and more than 58 crore people have been inoculated in the country.