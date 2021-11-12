New Delhi: Time and gain leading experts have warned of an imminent third COVID-19 wave in India. While a section of experts said that the third wave will affect children and younger people more, some epidemiologists had predicted that a series of surges till we achieve herd immunity through infection or vaccination and the disease becomes endemic. However, none of the predictions came true, instead, they were more proficient at raising false alarms, triggering unnecessary panic among people. People dealing with the deadly virus opined that these forecasts were just conjectures.Also Read - COVID Third Wave Fear Looms Large as COVID Cases Spike in Srinagar After Festive Season

“These predictions were made by people who were not the domain experts. Secondly, people predicting the third wave ignored the available scientific evidence of the presence of natural immunity among people after the second wave”, Outlook Magazine quoted Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor, Community Medicine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS) as saying. Take a look at some of the predictions that went totally wrong:-

Third Wave Likely to Hit India in August-end: ICMR

In July 2021, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had projected that the third wave is likely to hit India by the end of August. Prior to ICMR, the Indian Medical Association had said the third wave is definitely coming to hit India.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had warned that the world is in the “early stages” of the third wave of Covid-19, driven by the Delta variant of the virus. “We expect it to soon be the dominant COVID-19 strain circulating worldwide if it isn’t already,” the WHO chief had stated.

‘An imminent third wave of COVID-19 in September-October’

An expert panel, set up by an institute under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), had predicted a third wave of COVID-19 hitting the country anytime between September and October and suggested significantly ramping up the vaccination pace.

The committee of experts, constituted by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), also said that children will have a similar risk as adults since paediatric facilities, doctors and equipment like ventilators, ambulances, etc. are nowhere close to what may be required in case a large number of children become infected

The report, which was submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had claimed India can witness six lakh cases per day in the next wave if the vaccaination rate was not increased.

‘Covid third wave could peak between October-November’

Manindra Agrawal, an IIT Kanpur scientist involved in the mathematical modelling of the pandemic had stated that India may see a third wave of COVID-19 peaking between October and November if a more virulent mutant than the existing ones emerges by September. Agarwal, who was also part of the three-member team of experts that had been tasked with predicting any surge in infections, had also said if no new virulent emerges, then the situation is likely to change.

“Status Quo is when no new mutant comes and New Variant is when 50% more infectious mutant comes by September. As one can see, the only scenario with some semblance of the third wave is New Variant one for epsilon = 1/33. In this scenario, new cases rise to ~1 lakh per day,” Agrawal had tweeted. In July, the same model had suggested that the third wave could peak between October and November and the daily cases could shoot between 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh every day if a more virulent mutant of SARS-CoV2 drive fresh infections.

‘Third wave in 6-8 weeks’

Earlier in June, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) chief Dr. Randeep Guleria had predicted that if Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed and crowding not prevented, the next wave of the viral infection can strike the country in the next six to eight weeks. “If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed, the third wave can happen in six to eight weeks. We need to work aggressively to prevent another large wave till vaccination kicks in,” Guleria told PTI.

There needs to be an aggressive surveillance strategy in Covid hotspots and lockdowns in case of any significant surge. The moment a significant surge in cases is noted in a particular area and the positivity rate goes beyond 5 per cent, area-specific lockdown and containment measures should be implemented, he said.