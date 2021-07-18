New Delhi: Amid growing fears of the third wave of coronavirus, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta cautioned the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government and predicted that daily new infections could hit a high of 40,000 in the national capital during the period. Citing a report by IIT-Delhi, Gupta said that the impending third wave of COVID-19 might create a devastating situation if the “Delhi government continues to show negligence, the way it showed during the first and second wave of pandemic.”Also Read - Shimla Travel Curbs Amid Covid-19: District Administration Restricts Number of People Entering Ridge, Mall Road

Earlier in April, the prestigious varsity had stated that Delhi needs to be prepared for handling as many as 45,000 COVID-19 cases a day with 9,000 patients needing hospitalisation. The report which was also filed before the High Court had stated to overcome the possible third wave, the capital city would need 944 metric tonnes of oxygen daily.

Delhi govt’s preparation to tackle possible third wave

Earlier last month, while addressing a press conference Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat the third wave of the pandemic. "We cannot afford to sit idle and our government is preparing on a war-footing to combat it," he had said, adding that the Delhi government also procuring oxygen tankers to equip system to fight Covid in case of third wave.

“People of Delhi have come shoulder-to-shoulder in combating the second wave of Covid, and our gratitude to industry sector too for joining the fight. We pray that the third wave of Covid doesn’t hit us, but if it happens, Delhi has to again fight together,” Kejriwal said.

‘No proof to show 3rd wave will impact kids’

While it has been widely claimed that children will be infected the most during the third Covid-19 wave, experts said that there is no scientific evidence to prove it and asked people to stay away from such misinformation, which has been on the rise since the outbreak of pandemic.

“The combination of misinformation and disinformation, which is called infodemic, has been happening since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the recent example of misinformation is that – the third wave of covid will impact children – this is complete misinformation as there is no scientific basis behind it,” IPHA President and Professor, Department of Community Medicine, AIIMS, Sanjay Kumar Rai, stated.