New Delhi: Third Wave of Corona is expected to hit after at least three months, a geneticist of Banaras Hindu University's Zoology department predicted and claimed that it won't be as deadly as the second wave especially for those who are fully vaccinated or cured of the virus.

Speaking exclusively to India Today, Professor Gyaneshwer Chaubey asserted that the ongoing vaccination drive will help in preventing the spread of the virus. "As the levels of antibodies drop every three months, the chances of the third wave are likely. In this sense, if the level of antibodies falls in the next three months, then a third wave can come. If our immunity is more than 70 percent, the effect of Covid-19 in that group will be less, and gradually, its frequency will start decreasing", the portal quoted Chaubey as saying.

Earlier on Monday, former ICMR scientist Dr Raman Gangakhedkar had echoed similar remarks. He had stated that chances of having a nationwide third wave are 'very low'. However, he had cautioned schools against resuming physical classes for students, saying the decision to open schools should not be rushed 'as some latest studies suggest long term side-effects of COVID19 infection among children, as well'.

“There should be a decentralized approach to open schools. Decisions (to open school) should be taken based on the number of cases in a certain area”, Gangakhedkar, who retired from ICMR last year told News 18.

Earlier this month, virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang had claimed that If there are no new variants, the chances of the third wave of corona as strong as the second are extremely unlikely and that really is because the bulk of the population either being infected or vaccinated.