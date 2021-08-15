New Delhi: In a breather for people across the country, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria asserted that India might not see the third wave of coronavirus but it largely depends on people following Covid norms. “I don’t think that we will see a third wave which will be as bad as the second wave”, Guleria, a renowned pulmonologist said after receiving the Gitam Foundation Day Award that carried Rs 10 lakh.Also Read - Covid19 Resurgence: AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria Speaks Up On Learnings From Second Wave, Preparations Required For Third Wave And More

Meanwhile, when asked about the apprehensions that the possible third wave could infect children more, the AIIMS chief said that children would be 'more susceptible' because they were not being vaccinated.

"The general feeling is that adults are getting vaccinated, children are not being vaccinated and therefore if there is a new wave it will affect those who are more susceptible. Children will be more susceptible," he noted. Guleria, however, exuded confidence that in another month or two there would be COVID vaccine for children as well.

Over 500 Children Test Positive For COVID-19 in Bengaluru

Nearly 543 children have tested positive for COVID-19 during the first ten days of August in Bengaluru, creating a worrisome situation for parents. According to a health bulletin, about 88 children between the age group of 0 to 9 years and 305 children between the age of 10 to 19 years have tested positive for the coronavirus. Out of 499 cases, 263 were reported in last five days. Among these, 88 are between 0 to 9 years and 175 are between 10 and 19 years old. The health department has considered this development as alarming situation and has already started initiating strict measures to contain the infections.