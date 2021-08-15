Meanwhile, when asked about the apprehensions that the possible third wave could infect children more, the AIIMS chief said that children would be ‘more susceptible’ because they were not being vaccinated. Also Read - 'We’re Now Dealing With Different Virus, Things Are Going to Get Worse', Anthony Fauci Warns as COVID-19 Rages
“The general feeling is that adults are getting vaccinated, children are not being vaccinated and therefore if there is a new wave it will affect those who are more susceptible. Children will be more susceptible,” he noted. Guleria, however, exuded confidence that in another month or two there would be COVID vaccine for children as well. Also Read - Do Kids Need To Be Vaccinated To Attend School? This Is What WHO Has To Say
Over 500 Children Test Positive For COVID-19 in Bengaluru
Nearly 543 children have tested positive for COVID-19 during the first ten days of August in Bengaluru, creating a worrisome situation for parents. According to a health bulletin, about 88 children between the age group of 0 to 9 years and 305 children between the age of 10 to 19 years have tested positive for the coronavirus. Out of 499 cases, 263 were reported in last five days. Among these, 88 are between 0 to 9 years and 175 are between 10 and 19 years old. The health department has considered this development as alarming situation and has already started initiating strict measures to contain the infections.
Why Are Vaccinated People Getting Infected?
On being asked about vaccinated people contracting COVID-19, Guleria said that those getting infected after vaccination, what we call breakthrough infection, are predominantly getting a milder infection. So vaccines are effective in giving protection from severe disease, the AIIMS chief said, adding that vaccines are helping in preventing severe disease and death from Covid-19.
“Infections are still happening but those infected are predominantly those who have not been vaccinated. That’s why we are saying more and more people need to get vaccinated”, news agency PTI quoted Guleria as saying.