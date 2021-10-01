New Delhi: Ahead of festivals, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria has warned of the possible rise in daily corona cases and asked people to remain alert and vigilant. “During the festive season, we have to remain alert and vigilant. If we remain careful for the next 6-8 weeks, then we will be able to see a decline in the overall number of COVID-19 cases”, news agency ANI quoted the AIIMS chief as saying.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona in Karnataka? Rising Viral Flu Cases of Children in 12 Districts Keep Authorities on Their Toes

Notably, several festivals including Dusshera, Diwali and Chhath puja fall in the coming months. According to experts, the festival season coincides loosely with a possible third wave of Covid. Also Read - Delhi AIIMS Develops 2 Mobile Apps For Patients Dealing With Anxiety, Depression

Echoing a similar remark, Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul had earlier emphasised that a narrative for celebrating festivals in a “simple manner” should be started as these events can easily reverse all the gains made in the fight against the Covid pandemic, according to the minutes of the DDMA meeting held last month. Also Read - How Long Will Indians Need to Wear Masks? NITI Aayog Member Answers

He had mentioned that citizens must be prepared to celebrate the coming festivals in a simple way. “A third wave of Covid, most of the experts believe, could be in October-November, which falls during the festival season,” he had stated.

“It will make travel easy; it will encourage people, especially those who have taken both the shots of the vaccine to be able to travel abroad. Also as we start moving out from the pandemic it is very important to have the approval so that one does not have to quarantine or isolate at any place,” added Guleria.