COVID Third Wave Latest Update: As the Omicron cases continue to rise in the country, National COVID-19 Supermodel Committee on Saturday predicted that the third wave of corona is expected to hit India in February. Giving details, Vidyasagar, who is the head of the National COVID-19 Supermodel Committee, said India will have Omicron’s third wave but it will be milder than the second wave.Also Read - Study Reveals That Mask Laws Can Reduce Covid-19 Deaths | Read on

He said this as the Daily COVID-19 caseload in India that is currently around 7,500 infections is expected to increase once the Omicron starts displacing Delta as the dominant variant. However, he added that there will definitely be a third wave of corona in India. Also Read - COVID: Players in Ashes, BBL Banned From Signing Autographs, Interacting With Fans, Says Report

Giving further details, he told news agency ANI that said that the third wave of corona is likely to arrive early next year in India and will be milder than the second wave due to a large-scale immunity present in the country. Also Read - Delhi Govt Converts 4 Private Hospitals Into Dedicated Omicron Centres. Details Here

He added that there are around 7,500 cases per day which is sure to go up once Omicron starts displacing Delta as the dominant variant. However, he stated that it’s unlikely that India will see more daily cases than the second wave.

Talking about sero-survey and sero-prevalence, he said that as per sero-survey, a tiny fraction has left that hasn’t come into contact with delta virus and now there is sero-prevalence of 75 per cent to 80 per cent (prior exposure), first dose for 85 per cent of adults, both doses for 55 per cent of adults, and a “reach” for the pandemic of 95 per cent (meaning that only a tiny fraction of the public has not come into contact with the virus).”

Explaining further, the COVID panel chief said that the number of cases would depend on two factors, each of which is unknown at present. “First, what is the extent to which Omicron bypasses natural immunity obtained by prior exposure to Delta,” he said

As per updates from Vidyasagar, India will not have more than two lakh cases per day in case the third wave grips the country.

However, he emphasized that these are projections, not predictions. “We can start making predictions once we know how the virus is behaving in the Indian population,” he said.

Another member of the COVID panel, Maninda Agrawal, told news agency ANI that India is expected to report one lakh to two lakh cases per day which will be less than the second wave.

Agrawal said that the UK has high vaccine penetration (but mostly with mRNA vaccines), but low sero-prevalence.