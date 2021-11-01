New Delhi: The threat of a possible third wave of coronavirus looms large as several countries reported a record surge in coronavirus cases in the last few days. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 26,000 cases of the Delta Covid subvariant AY.4.2, considered up to 15 per cent more transmissible than the original Delta, have been reported from 42 countries.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona In India: Experts Warn Against Complacency Ahead of Diwali | Deets Inside

In India, a total of 17 samples of the AY.4.2 variant of the Covid-19 virus have been detected so far. Of the 17 cases, seven were detected in Andhra Pradesh, four in Kerala, two each in Telangana and Karnataka, and one each in Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir, the data available on GISAID (Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data) showed.

‘COVID-19 pandemic is far from over’

Addressing a media conference last week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had asserted that rising number of cases and deaths globally is another reminder that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over. “The global number of reported cases and deaths from Covid-19 is now increasing for the first time in two months, driven by an ongoing rise in Europe that outweighs declines in other regions. It’s another reminder that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over. The virus will mutate and continue to circulate unless it is controlled”, the WHO chief said.

Russia reports new record of daily Covid-19 cases

Russia has reported 40,993 Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the pandemic hit the country, taking the national tally to 8,513,790, the official monitoring and response center said. The nationwide death toll grew by 1,158 to 238,538 and the number of recoveries increased by 27,115 to 7,358,539.

Situation extremely severe in Beijing

The Beijing Centre for Disease Control and Prevention that the epidemic situation in Beijing is extremely severe which requires high vigilance and strict measures, and in-door venues such as chess rooms have to suspend services.

Beijing’s latest Covid-19 flare-ups are Delta variant-related, and the virus strain is similar to the recent coronavirus cases reported in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Gansu province, the Beijing government said.

Coronavirus infections in England increased to their highest level

Coronavirus infections in England have increased to their highest level since the beginning of the year, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Around one in 50 people had the virus, the highest level since January 2, the ONS reported.

The pandemic appears to be growing in England, as the coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the ‘R number’ in England is estimated to have risen to between 1.1 and 1.3. The R number indicates the average number of people each Covid-positive person goes on to infect.