Bhopal: Days after Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut claimed that the third wave of coronavirus has arrived in Nagpur, leading experts have cautioned that the third wave may be around the corner in Madhya Pradesh as the number of active cases in the state rose by more than 38% in this month so far. As per the reports, Jabalpur district accounts for 33 per cent of Madhya Pradesh's total active COVID-19 cases which have seen a significant rise in the last 11 days.

Speaking to Times of India, AIIMS-Bhopal director Dr Sarman Singh said that unless there is 100% vaccination, there will always be the possibility of another wave. "Given the recent rise, it could be the beginning of the third wave", he stated, adding that the infection will probably not be as severe unless a new version of the virus is there.

Furthermore, Singh warned people against complacency, saying that covid-appropriate behaviour— wearing face masks and maintaining social distance is the only way out.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 infection tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,327 on Saturday after 16 new cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,517 as no new fatality was reported. The recovery count stood at 7,81,674, leaving the state with 136 active cases.

An official release said 5,13,73,554 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 4,52,560 yesterday.