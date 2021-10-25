Third Wave of Corona in India: The government has sounded an alert after cases of the new Covid-19 variant- AY.4, which is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant have been detected in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. In Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, 7 cases of the new Covid-19 variant has been reported, while in Maharashtra, AY.4 variant has been detected in 1% samples.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona In India: Experts Warn Against Complacency Ahead of Diwali | Deets Inside

Speaking to Times of India, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya asserted that two army officers posted in the Mhow Cantonment have contracted the new variant.

The scientists have indicated that the the sub-variant of the Covid Delta strain may be up to 15 per cent more transmissible than the original Delta. The strain could be the most infectious subvariant seen since the pandemic began, Professor Francois Balloux, director of the University College London Genetics Institute, was quoted as saying to the Financial Times.

All You Need to Know About Delta variant AY.4.2