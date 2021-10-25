Third Wave of Corona in India: The government has sounded an alert after cases of the new Covid-19 variant- AY.4, which is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant have been detected in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. In Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, 7 cases of the new Covid-19 variant has been reported, while in Maharashtra, AY.4 variant has been detected in 1% samples.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona In India: Experts Warn Against Complacency Ahead of Diwali | Deets Inside
Speaking to Times of India, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya asserted that two army officers posted in the Mhow Cantonment have contracted the new variant.
The scientists have indicated that the the sub-variant of the Covid Delta strain may be up to 15 per cent more transmissible than the original Delta. The strain could be the most infectious subvariant seen since the pandemic began, Professor Francois Balloux, director of the University College London Genetics Institute, was quoted as saying to the Financial Times.
All You Need to Know About Delta variant AY.4.2
- Notably, AY.4.2, dubbed as ‘Delta Plus’ and now named VUI-21OCT-01 by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), has been under closer scrutiny in recent days after evidence indicated that it spread more quickly than the dominant Delta variant.
- The new mutation which was being monitored and assessed in the UK has now been classed as a Variant Under Investigation (VUI) amid concerns of its increased growth rate, with experts warning it is a reminder that the pandemic is not over.
- AY.4.2 is likely to be named as Nu. It spread to all but two dozen places in the country.
- However, there is yet no evidence that AY.4.2 is more deadly than earlier versions of the Delta strain, which was first identified in India last December.
- It includes two mutations — called Y145H and A222V — and is being monitored, the UKHSA said.
- Both of these spike mutations have been found in other virus lineages since the pandemic began — but are not present on any current variant of concern.
- Some experts have said the subvariant may be behind the surge in cases in the UK, which other European countries are not seeing to the same extent.
- The UK has recorded about 50,000 new Covid infections, marking another three-month high. Hospitalisations and deaths are also on the rise.