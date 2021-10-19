New Delhi: Contrary to the earlier predictions, health experts now believe that the threat of the ‘potential’ third wave of corona appears to be waning as there is no evidence so far of mutation or emergence of a new variant of the deadly virus. The experts made this claim referring to the genome sequencing and other studies conducted till mid-October.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona: Preparing For Surge of 4.5 to 5 lakh Covid Cases a Day, Says Govt; Calls October-December 'Crucial'

“Genomic sequencing is being done meticulously and 10% of positive samples are subjected to study daily. What is heartening is that there is no evidence to prove the emergence of a new variant of the novel coronavirus. Many experts are even ruling out a new outbreak of the pandemic”, said Randeep D, health commissioner told Times of India.

“Infections Limited to Delta Lineage of Coronavirus’

Echoing similar remarks, Dr V Ravi, nodal officer for genomic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 asserted that studies show that infections are limited to the Delta lineage of the coronavirus. “It has lost virulence due to wide vaccination coverage and the chances of a mutation that can lead to new variants look remote,” TOI quoted Ravi as saying.

However, they warned people against carelessness or complacency and urged them to follow proper Covid-19 protocols religiously till February 2022.

What Experts Had Predicted Earlier

Earlier it was said that the third wave of COVID might hit India in October-December, however it would be less dangerous.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria, ahead of festivals, had warned of the possible rise in daily corona cases and asked people to remain alert and vigilant.

“During the festive season, we have to remain alert and vigilant. If we remain careful for the next 6-8 weeks, then we will be able to see a decline in the overall number of COVID-19 cases”, news agency ANI quoted the AIIMS chief as saying

‘October, November And December Crucial’

On October 8, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary with the Health Ministry had also warned people about the threat of COVID-19 resurgence during the coming festivals and wedding season. “Please watch your October, November, December”, Agarwal had stated speaking at the weekly media briefing in the national capital.

Besides, NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul was also present. “We cannot take the current stable situation for granted. We have to be mindful of the fact that the pandemic is going on and can take an untoward turn if we are not careful,” Paul said.

COVID-19 Cases Continue to Decline

Meanwhile, the daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 24 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 113 consecutive days. Earlier on Monday, India recorded 13,596 cases, lowest daily Covid-19 infections in nearly eight months.

The active cases comprise 0.56 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.12 per cent.