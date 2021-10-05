New Delhi: Amid the possible threat of the third wave, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has asked tourism enriched states —Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and others to impose protocol to combat the spread of coronavirus. Furthermore, it has asked these states/UTs to make vaccination certificates and RT-PCR tests compulsory for those arriving there.Also Read - Bhubaneswar Civic Body Issues New Stricter COVID-19 Guidelines; Limits Gathering to 50 People

Notably, data from Himachal Pradesh suggests that in a typical holiday season, tourism can increase the population by 40 per cent. A recent study in the USA suggests that an increase in one unit of log population density increased R0 (the basic reproduction number/rate) by 0.16.

"Taking this into consideration, the third-wave peak can increase by up to 47 per cent during the holiday season and can occur two weeks earlier compared to a scenario of easing restrictions in the absence of holiday travel," an opinion piece, based on mathematical models by Balram Bhargava, Samiran Panda and Sandip Mandal from ICMR and Nimalan Arinaminpathy from Imperial College London said. The opinion piece has been published in the Journal of Travel Medicine.

It added, “A sudden increase in population density due to incoming tourists or mass congregations due to social, political or religious reasons can worsen the third wave scenario,” the researchers said in the opinion piece.”

Furthermore, the researchers in their study illustrated some possible scenarios in a hypothetical state in India constructed to resemble Himachal Pradesh in the dynamics of its first and second waves, including the much lower seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 compared to the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 18,346 new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 209 days. Active caseload stood at 2,52,902, While recovery rate has improved to 97.93%.