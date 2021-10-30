Agartala: As COVID-19 cases witnessed a surge in a few states, the Tripura government has now made it mandatory for travellers entering in the state to produce a negative RT-PCR report. This rule will be applied specifically to passengers travelling to Tripura from states where more than one district has positivity rate of 5% or more irrespective of COVID19 vaccination status.Also Read - Veteran Actor Yusuf Husain Passes Away At 73 Due To Covid-19

"As per approval of the competent authority, it is hereby informed that from 30.10.2021 onwards 'negative test report for COVID-19 done by RTPCR/True NAT/CBNAAT of 48 hrs prior to journey is required for entry into the state through districts having a positivity rate of 5% or more as on 26.10.2021 (Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, West Bengal, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland irrespective of COVID-19 vaccination status. Otherwise, the concerned passenger will have to undergo testing at the entry point as per the state government norms", the government notification read.

It added, "Strict implementation of foregoing instructions shall be ensured. The names of the states as specified herein before shall be subject to periodical review and will accordingly be communicated."

Earlier on Friday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also directed officials to ensure that anyone coming to Uttar Pradesh from other states and abroad is to be tested for Covid-19. This includes those coming, especially, from abroad and states like Kerala and Maharashtra.