New Delhi: The third wave of Corona is likely to hit the country in October-December, predicted Dr Mahesh Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, Kailash Group of Hospitals yesterday and claimed that it would be less dangerous. Sharma made the remarks while speaking at Healthgiri Awards.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona in India: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria's Stern Warning Ahead of Festivals | Read Details

He also admitted that India was not prepared for the deadly second wave which devastated the country. “It is a fact that we were not prepared for the second wave. Our healthcare workers and doctors were not mentally prepared; else there wouldn’t have been a shortage of oxygen or Remdesivir”, India Today quoted Sharma as saying.

Besides, Professor Gyaneshwer Chaubey, senior geneticist of the zoology department in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), had also stated that the third wave of coronavirus would be less severe and deadly, especially for the vaccinated group of people, those who have been cured of the virus and the children. He said that people who have been vaccinated and cured of Covid-19 would fall under the protected group during the third wave.

Echoing similar remarks virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang had claimed that if there are no new variants, the chances of the third wave of corona as strong as the second are extremely unlikely and that really is because the bulk of the population is either being infected or vaccinated.

Meanwhile, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria, ahead of festivals, has warned of the possible rise in daily corona cases and asked people to remain alert and vigilant.

“During the festive season, we have to remain alert and vigilant. If we remain careful for the next 6-8 weeks, then we will be able to see a decline in the overall number of COVID-19 cases”, news agency ANI quoted the AIIMS chief as saying