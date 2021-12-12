New Delhi: The threat of a possible third wave of coronavirus looms large as the cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus rising in India. Earlier in the day, India’s tally of Omicron cases rose to 36 after fresh infections were detected in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh. While a 20-year-old Italy returnee tested positive for the new strain in Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh reported its first case of the new strain in a 34-year-old traveller from Ireland. In Karnataka, a 34-year-old returnee from South Africa tested positive for Omicron.Also Read - This New Testing Kit By ICMR Will Detect Omicron Variant In Two Hours | All You Need To Know

As the rising cases triggered a new reason for worry, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia Dr Poonam Khetrapal cautioned people against carelessness or complacency, saying, “We must not let out guard down. We must continue to strengthen surveillance, public health, and social measures, and rapidly scale up vaccination coverage.” She made the remarks while speaking exclusively to NDTV. Also Read - Fresh Omicron Cases Detected in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh; India's Tally Now Stands at 35 | Key Points

On being asked if the new variant will trigger third wave in India, Khetrapal said,”A new variant doesn’t mean that things will be worse, but definitely, they will be more uncertain. The pandemic is still around. The risk of COVID-19 remains high globally in view of the surge being witnessed in other parts of the world, and the emergence of new variants.” Also Read - Of 17 Omicron Cases in Maharashtra, Nine Discharged After Recovery | Key Points

When asked if the current vaccines work against Omicron, Dr Khetrapal said the studies are still underway to ascertain this, however, it is reasonable to assume that the current vaccines offer protection against severe diseases and death. “It is important to know that while vaccines prevent your chance of being infected… they don’t completely block it. This is true for all variants”, NDTV quoted her as saying.

Omicron in India

The Omicron variant is increasing in India as the case tally rises to 36. “Party ho rahi hai, wedding ho rahi hai, Covid-appropriate behaviour ko follow kara jaaye (People are partying, weddings are being organised, Covid-appropriate behaviour should be followed),” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said.

With total of 17 patients, Maharashtra has the highest Omicron cases in the country, while the second is Rajasthan with nine cases. Gujarat and Karnataka have so far three confirmed cases of the new strain. Delhi has two, Chandigarh and Andhra Pradesh have one each.