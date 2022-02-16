New Delhi: As the cases of the Coronavirus witnessed a sharp decline across the country, Dr. Anurag Agarwal India’s top genome sequencer and director of CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology asserted that the third wave of Covid-19 seems to end especially in the metro cities. He also claimed that the coming months will remain peaceful as ‘there won’t be any further jump in COVID-19 cases until the virus mutates in the future.Also Read - India Likely to Resume International Flights From March, Talks Underway at Ministry Level: Report

“The likelihood of any major change in India’s Covid-19 scenario seems low but as we know that the virus is circulating in the environment, it will keep mutating and dodging the immunity. The chances of causing severe disease are low, however, following basic Covid-19 appropriate behavior remains advisable, especially in a poorly ventilated environment”, CNN-News 18 quoted Agarwal as saying. Also Read - What is COVID Brain Fog— And How Can You Clear it| Experts Explains

On being asked about the need for booster doses, the top expert said booster shots are not required for everyone. He stated that those who needed such shots have already been inoculated. For the general population, the requirement of booster doses is low. Also Read - Karnataka Extends Containment Measures Till Feb 28; Surveillance At Borders To Continue | Check Guidelines

Notably, India started administering the precaution dose of Covid vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers and comorbid people aged 60 and above from January 10 in a bid to stymie the coronavirus spread driven by its Omicron variant. Personnel deployed for election duty in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa have also been designated as frontline workers.

Earlier in the day, India logged 30,615 new coronavirus infections. This took the country’s tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,27,23,558, while the active cases dipped to 3,70,240. The death toll climbed to 5,09,872 with 514 fresh fatalities.

The daily COVID-19 cases were recorded less than one lakh for ten consecutive days. The active cases comprise 0.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.94 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 52,887 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.45 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.32 per cent, according to the ministry.