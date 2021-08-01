New Delhi: As daily COVID cases are rising in some of the states, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria emphasized on need of aggressive containment strategies to break the chain of transmission. Speaking to NDTV, Guleria expressed concern over the rising R-value. Notably, the R-factor denotes the speed at which the infection is spreading across the country.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State Makes RT-PCR Report Mandatory For People Coming From Kerala. Deets Inside

Guleria asserted that states, where Covid-19 cases are rising, must impose restrictions and adopt proactive measures like 'test, track, and treat' to curb the spread of the deadly virus. "The rise in R-Value (from .96 to 1) is a cause of concern. This means that the chances of infection spreading from a person, who has Covid, to others have gone up", NDTV quoted the AIIMS chief as saying.

Earlier Sitabhra Sinha, Professor of Physics and Dean of Computational Biology at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai had said that R-value saw an increase in February this year when it rose from 0.93 to 1.02. It went further up during the second wave in April and reached a peak of 1.31 on April 26. Since then, it was been declining till the recent increase.

“When the pandemic started in mid-March last year, it had a much faster rate of spread. The R-value, I estimated between March 14 and April 5 was 2.51 +- 0.07. This subsequently reduced to 1.70 +- 0.04 estimated over April 4 to April 16 and then to 1.34 +- 0.01 estimated over April 13 to May 15, most possibly a consequence of the nationwide lockdown,” Sinha said.

‘R’, also called effective reproduction number, suggests the mean number of other people who will catch the infection from a single infected person.

Meanwhile, India in the last 24 hours saw a single-day rise of 41,831 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,16,55,824, while the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed 47 crores. The death toll climbed to 4,24,351 with 541 daily fatalities.

Registering an increase for the fifth consecutive cases, the active cases have climbed to 4,10,952 and comprises 1.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.36 per cent.