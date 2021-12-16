“We are at real, a real risk. There is a need for preparedness as the new variant is extremely infectious and it ‘evades immunity’, said Fortis Escorts Heart Institute Chairman Dr. Ashok Seth, taking note of the surge in Omicron cases across the country.

New Delhi: As India’s tally of Omicron cases climbed to 73, a top health expert warned that a third wave of the COVID-19 is inevitable, thus a roadmap for booster dose should be made to protect people, especially those having comorbidities, who are immunocompromised and healthcare workers.Also Read - With Omicron Cases Rising, Is India On Verge of Third Wave? Top WHO Expert Replies

“The seriousness of the illness is totally related to the immune response of one’s body. India is a vast country and can have a lot of patients being admitted to the hospital even if a small proportion becomes seriously sick,” Seth added.

Emphasizing that booster doses “increase immunity against COVID”, the expert asserted that three groups require booster dose. First being, those who are immunosuppressed like transplant patients who are on cytotoxics and on immunosuppressive drugs. The second is the elderly people and the healthcare workers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had warned that the new omicron Covid-19 variant is spreading faster than any previous strain, and it is probably present in every country of the world. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “77 countries have now reported cases of Omicron and the reality is that Omicron is probably in most countries, even if it hasn’t been detected yet. Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant.”

Tedros said the WHO is worried that countries are dismissing omicron as a mild variant. Though omicron is more contagious, it is not yet clear whether the variant causes more mild or severe disease than past strains of the virus. “We have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril,” Tedros said. “Even if omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems,” he said.

Tedros warned that vaccines alone will not protect the nations of the world from omicron, emphasizing the importance of masks and social distancing. “It’s not vaccines instead of masks. It’s not vaccines instead of distancing. It’s not vaccines instead of ventilation or hand hygiene. Do it all. Do it consistently. Do it well,” Tedros said.

Speaking on booster doses, Tedros said the emergence of Omicron has prompted some countries to roll out booster programmes against Covid-19 for their entire adult populations, even while we lack evidence for the effectiveness of boosters against this variant. “WHO is concerned that such programmes will repeat the Covid vaccines hoarding we saw this year, and exacerbate inequity. It’s clear that as we move forward, boosters could play an important role, especially for those at highest risk of severe disease death.”

Tedros further said the WHO is not against boosters but is against inequity and its main concern is to save lives everywhere and not only in few countries. “Let me be very clear, WHO is not against boosters. We are against inequality. Our main concern is to save lives, everywhere,” WHO added.

The variant significantly reduces the protection against infection provided Pfizer and BioNTech’s two-dose vaccine, according to preliminary lab data released by the companies last week. Scientists at the University of Oxford published a study on Monday that also found the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are less effective against omicron.