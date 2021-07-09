New Tehri: A day after videos showing a large number of tourists bathing without wearing masks at Mussoorie’s Kempty falls or maintaining social distancing norms went viral, the district administration has announced that only 50 tourists will be allowed to bathe with a maximum permissible time of 30 minutes.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: 17 Doctors Including Additional Chief Medical Officer Resign in Protest Against DM's Behaviour

The district administration has taken the decision in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, District Magistrate Iva Ashish Shrivastava said. ” There will be a time limit of 30 minutes for each bather, she said, adding an air horn will be used to signal the exit time. Also Read - Immunosuppressed COVID19 Patients May be at Risk of Developing Cytomegalovirus| Know More

Stressing that the pandemic was not yet over, officials described the images of large numbers of people thronging popular hill stations as “frightening”. Also Read - Hundreds of Maskless Tourists Seen Taking a Dip in Mussoorie's Kempty Falls, Video Sparks Fears of 3rd Wave | Watch

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry expressed concern over people roaming in hill stations and markets without following COVID-19-appropriate behaviours and warned that such laxity can nullify the gains made in the management of the pandemic so far.

“People are indulging in revenge travel with restrictions being lifted. Some photos published in the media of Manali and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, Mussoorie in Uttarakhand, Sadar Bazar and Laxmi Nagar in Delhi, and Dadar market in Mumbai show a huge crowd roaming around without following social distancing and wearing masks. People need to understand that the virus and the disease is still here. People roaming in hill stations and markets without maintaining physical distance and not wearing masks can nullify the gains made in the management of the pandemic so far,” joint secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal said as he stressed on following Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

Stating that the pictures from hill stations and markets are “frightening”, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said some states in the country are still struggling with the second wave of COVID-19.

“The second wave of COVID-19 has come down in most states. However, some states are still in the midst of the second wave. The areas reporting a test positivity rate of over 10 per cent have to impose/ reinstate certain restrictive measures which have shown to be time tested and found to be effective because the virus is still lurking around,” Bhargava said.