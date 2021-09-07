New Delhi: “If there are no new variants, the chances of the third wave of corona as strong as the second are extremely unlikely and that really is because the bulk of the population either being infected or vaccinated”, said virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang. Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18, she said that India’s vaccination pace is increasing and that is something that the country needs to continue to focus on to protect people as much as possible.Also Read - How India is Preparing For Third COVID-19 Wave?

"The models are conjectures and quite frankly, for many of the conjectures that are predicting a third wave, I really don't know where they are getting their input data from", she told the portal.

Her statement comes at a time when experts have predicted that the third wave of corona will hit India anytime between September-October and if the vaccination rate is not increased, the country can witness six lakh cases per day.

The committee of experts, constituted by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), also said that children will have a similar risk as adults since paediatric facilities, doctors, and equipment like ventilators, ambulances, etc. are nowhere close to what may be required in case a large number of children become infected. The report has also been submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Meanwhile, to avert situation like last year, India is mulling to ramp up its medical oxygen production capacity to 15,000 tonnes per day, an industry executive told Reuters. The target suggested a 50 per cent jump from the maximum output of almost 10,000 tonnes reached earlier this year during the peak of the second COVID-19 wave when hospitals were facing a shortage of oxygen.